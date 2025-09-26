Shooter Who Killed Four At NFL's NYC Headquarters Diagnosed Posthumously With CTE

The New York City medical examiner's office confirmed on Friday, Sept. 26, that Shane Tamura had "unambiguous diagnostic evidence" of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, The New York Times reported. The 27-year-old Las Vegas man shot and killed four people at 345 Park Avenue, home to the NFL's headquarters, before dying by suicide on Monday, July 28.

Tamura wrote a three-page note blaming the head trauma he suffered while playing high school football for fueling his severe mental illness.

"The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria," the medical examiner's office said in a statement to the Times.

In a statement to the Daily Voice, the NFL noted that the medical examiner's office didn't directly link CTE as a cause of the shooting.

"We continue to grieve the senseless loss of lives, and our hearts remain with the victims’ families and our dedicated employees," a league spokesperson said. "There is no justification for the horrific acts that took place. As the medical examiner notes, 'The science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.'"

The medical examiner described Tamura's CTE as "low-grade."

"We're unable – as I don't think science would be able to at all at this point – to say what role CTE played in that particular incident," a medical examiner's office spokesperson told the New York Post. "We’re not saying that CTE is the cause of what happened at the Park Avenue shooting."

Tamura's note accused the NFL of hiding the dangers of football "in favor of profits." He also referenced former Pittsburgh Steelers player Terry Long, who also died by suicide in 2005 after drinking a whole gallon of antifreeze.

Tamura shot himself in the chest, not the head.

"Study my brain please," Tamura wrote in his note. "I'm sorry."

Police said Tamura appeared to target the NFL directly, storming the building armed with a PA-15 semi-automatic rifle. He killed off-duty NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was working private security; Blackstone senior managing director Wesley LePatner, 43; Julia Hyman, an associate at the Rudin Real Estate Company; and Aland Etienne, a 46-year-old security guard.

One NFL employee was also injured but survived the shooting. Police said the attack was New York City's deadliest shooting in 25 years.

Tamura's case has reignited concerns about the long-term effects of playing football. Researchers at Boston University have found CTE in athletes who never played beyond high school, raising questions about the sport's safety for younger players.

While CTE has been linked to aggression, mood swings, and poor judgment, experts haven't directly linked the disease to violent, impulsive behavior.

"There is damage to the frontal lobes, which can damage decision making and judgment," Dr. Ann McKee, director of BU's CTE Center, told The Times. "It can also cause impulsivity and rage behaviors, so it's possible that there's some connection between brain injury and these behaviors."

The NFL, which has faced years of criticism over concussions, said the 2024 season saw a 17% drop in head injuries compared to 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.