Queens Man Charged In Elmont Home Burglary, Knife Attack

A Queens man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home, attacking two women with a knife, and demanding money.

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, at an Elmont residence on Waldorf Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Two women, ages 29 and 70, discovered an unknown man inside their home after he entered through a window. The suspect allegedly demanded money and then attacked both women with a knife.

During the struggle, both victims sustained lacerations before a 29-year-old male resident intervened and managed to disarm the intruder, police said.

The suspect fled but was located nearby by responding officers and arrested without further incident, police said. He was identified as Franklyn Ramos, 62, of Queens.

The women were taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Ramos was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. He is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of burglar’s tools.

