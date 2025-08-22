A Few Clouds 70°

Pentatonix Is Coming To Town! Fa-La-La-La-Feel The Magic This December

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas—especially when Pentatonix is coming to town. The chart-topping a cappella group will bring its Christmas in the City Tour to Belmont Park on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at UBS Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

Pentatonix lights up the season with their Christmas in the City Tour.

 Photo Credit: https://www.home.ptxofficial.com/
Pentatonix at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023.

 Photo Credit: Anthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
This holiday run is their biggest yet, with 26 cities filled with harmonies brighter than a tree lit on Christmas Eve. Belmont Park falls right in the heart of the tour, giving fans a chance to sing along to the group that has become a December tradition.

Since their 2011 win on NBC’s The Sing-Off, Pentatonix has dazzled audiences with genre-defying a cappella. The group launched with Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Avi Kaplan, who was later succeeded by Matt Sallee in 2017. Together, they’ve collected three Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a devoted fan base that makes every holiday concert feel like a family gathering.

Pentatonix shines this time of year with soaring carols and playful twists on classics—think “Deck the Halls” reimagined with beatboxing and harmonies that give goosebumps.

Tickets start around $70 and climb for premium seating. Whether you’re in the balcony or down front, it’s bound to be a “Silent Night”-turn-sing-along once Pentatonix hits the stage.

If you're ready to make spirits bright, get your tickets now.

