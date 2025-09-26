Pennsylvania Woman Held by ICE After Prostitution Arrest In Nassau County: Police

Detectives with the Narcotics/Vice Squad conducted undercover surveillance at 30 South Ocean Suite in Freeport at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, according to a police press release. The investigation revealed prostitution was being conducted inside the premises.

Yorgelis Riveros-Sanchez, 29, of Pennsylvania, was arrested without incident and charged with prostitution. Further checks determined she is illegally in the United States, and ICE agents took her into custody, police said.

Also arrested was Yennyfer Curieux-Merida, 35, of East Elmhurst, who was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution, per the release.

Both women were issued appearance tickets. Their next court date is set for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead, the press release states.

