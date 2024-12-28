Light Rain Fog 45°

Oscar Guzman Charged In Elmont Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

An Elmont man was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured, Nassau County police announced on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Oscar Guzman

 Photo Credit: NCPD
A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Oscar Guzman, 49, of Biltmore Avenue, was driving a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Hempstead Turnpike when he struck a 57-year-old man crossing near Locustwood Boulevard at 6:52 a.m., according to police.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

After an investigation, detectives determined Guzman was the driver and arrested him without incident, police detailed in a release.

Guzman has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Serious Vehicular Accident with Injury and is scheduled for arraignment on Saturday, Dec. 28, at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

