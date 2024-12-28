Oscar Guzman, 49, of Biltmore Avenue, was driving a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Hempstead Turnpike when he struck a 57-year-old man crossing near Locustwood Boulevard at 6:52 a.m., according to police.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

After an investigation, detectives determined Guzman was the driver and arrested him without incident, police detailed in a release.

Guzman has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Serious Vehicular Accident with Injury and is scheduled for arraignment on Saturday, Dec. 28, at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

