The crash happened around 4:46 p.m. when the man was heading north on Valley Road riding a 2019 Aprilia motorcycle. He collided with a 2022 Buick SUV driven by a 20-year-old woman heading west, investigators said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently listed in critical condition. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing.

