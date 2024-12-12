Mark Small, 57, of Elmont, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Dec. 12, after being convicted of murdering 39-year-old Marivel Estevez.

Prosecutors said Small entered Estevez’s penthouse apartment at the Allure Mineola apartment complex on Old Country Road sometime overnight on July 28, 2022.

He went to her bedroom, where he shot her with a handgun once in the arm and once in the head. He then fled in Estevez’ car, taking her dog Tuffy with him.

Estevez’ Coworkers called 911 after she failed to show up for her management job at the same apartment complex. Nassau County Police found her dead on her bed.

An investigation found that Small was angry after learning that Estevez wanted to break up with him and begin a new life outside of New York, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Small was arrested on Aug. 2, 2022, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He was treated at the facility after being struck by a car while chasing Estevez' dog, which had escaped from him on the Long Island Expressway.

According to investigators, Small was a failed restaurateur who once operated a business in Rockville Centre.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, a Nassau County jury found Small guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Rather than letting her leave New York to start a new job in a new state, this defendant decided that if he couldn't have her, no one could,” Donnelly said. “We hope that this defendant’s sentencing brings a measure of closure to all those who are affected by Marivel’s tragic loss.”

