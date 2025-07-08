The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 7, in Elmont, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence on Locustwood Boulevard following reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they were informed that a verbal argument had escalated between Lyadell Sutherland and a 22-year-old woman.

An investigation found that Sutherland struck the woman multiple times before forcibly grabbing her around the neck and applying pressure, making it difficult for her to breathe, police said. Fearing for her life, the victim managed to flee the home.

When officers attempted to place Sutherland under arrest, he became violent and combative, injuring two officers and a Nassau County Police medic, police said. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim was also hospitalized for evaluation and treatment.

At the time of the incident, the victim had an active order of protection against Sutherland, police said.

Sutherland was charged with seven criminal counts, including assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

