Emergency crews in Elmont were called to the intersection of Locustwood Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike for an injured pedestrian shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

Nassau County Police said 57-year-old Lennox Leonard, of Elmont, was crossing Hempstead Turnpike when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Pathfinder, as reported by Daily Voice.

Leonard spent days hospitalized in critical condition before police revealed he died on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Shortly after the crash, detectives arrested 49-year-old Oscar Guzman, of Elmont, in connection with the incident.

Guzman was charged with leaving the scene of a vehicular accident with injury.

Additional details about Leonard’s life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.