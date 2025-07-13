Kareem Howell, 34, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on G Street in Elmont at 2:21 p.m., according to the Fifth Squad.

Detectives said Howell got into a verbal argument with a 32-year-old woman that escalated into a physical altercation. He allegedly struck her several times and forcibly took her phone, prompting her to flee the home in fear for her life.

Officers arriving at the scene saw Howell flee on foot. When they attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly became combative and violent, injuring two officers in the process.

Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Howell was also transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Howell is facing the following charges:

Felony Assault, 2nd Degree (2 counts).

Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree.

Misdemeanor Harassment, 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Monday, July 14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

