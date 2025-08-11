Joshua Rodriguez, 36, of Eagle Avenue, allegedly approached a 46-year-old man in the parking lot of T.J. Maxx at 1445 Hempstead Turnpike around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, detectives said.

Rodriguez tried to grab the man’s cellphone and necklace, but the victim called 911, prompting the suspect to leave and head to a nearby parking lot, police said.

There, Rodriguez allegedly confronted a 62-year-old woman and attempted to take her car keys, which were attached to a keychain wrapped around her wrist, according to investigators.

Officers found Rodriguez running eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike. He resisted arrest but was taken into custody without further incident, police said. Officers also found a substance believed to be crack cocaine in his possession.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery 3rd Degree, two counts of Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Aug. 11 at First District Court in Hempstead.

