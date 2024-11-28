Light Rain 53°

ID Released For Woman Fatally Struck By Car Overnight In Freeport

The identity has been released of a woman who was fatally struck by a car while crossing a street on Long Island.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Freeport. 

Authorities said the 51-year-old woman was crossing Merrick Road near Henry Street from the north to the south side when she was hit by a 2008 Volkswagen heading eastbound.

She suffered trauma to her head and body and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., police said. 

On Thursday afternoon, Nov. 28, Nassau County Police identified the woman as Lourdes Sulfa Sanchez, age 51, from Lindenhurst.

The 62-year-old driver of the Volkswagen stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

