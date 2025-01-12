Mostly Cloudy 43°

Hurguens Jasmin Tries To Gouge Officer's Eye In Elmont: PD

An Elmont man is accused of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest during a routine patrol, Nassau County Police announced on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Hurguens Jasmin

Hurguens Jasmin

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
A&nbsp;Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Hurguens Jasmin, 28, of South King Street, was recognized by officers walking along Dutch Broadway near Opal Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. He had an active Nassau County arrest warrant, according to detectives.

When officers approached, Jasmin became combative, allegedly punching one officer in the face multiple times, causing significant pain, and attempting to gouge another officer’s eye while trying to flee. He was subdued and taken into custody before being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The injured officers were also hospitalized for evaluation and treatment, police said.

Jasmin is charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and having an active Nassau County warrant.

Further investigation revealed Jasmin is connected to a Fifth Precinct case involving two counts of criminal contempt.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at First District Court, located at 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

The investigation was led by Detective Gaudio of the Fifth Squad.

