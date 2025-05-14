HBO Max Returns: Here's Why Max Is Reviving Its Old Name

The streaming platform Max will be called "HBO Max" once again, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday, May 14. The change is expected to happen in the summer, although an exact date remains unclear.

The return to the HBO Max branding comes as the app tries to focus on high-quality programming, separating it from competitors with larger libraries.

"The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming," said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. "Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead."

The brand's comeback was revealed during WBD's upfront event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. HBO Max first launched in 2020 when HBO was owned by AT&T, combining the premium cable channel's originals with broader offerings like movies, documentaries, and children's programming.

In 2023, the streamer became just Max after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. The company added content from Discovery+, aiming to appeal to a wider audience.

WBD is now hoping to capture the prestige associated with HBO's brand, rather than pushing a larger amount of content.

"We will continue to focus on what makes us unique – not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families," said JB Perrette, WBD's streaming CEO. "It's really not subjective, not even controversial – our programming just hits different."

WBD's streaming department has posted a $3 billion turnaround in profitability over the past two years and added 22 million subscribers in the past year, CNBC reported. The entertainment giant is hoping to hit the 150 million subscriber mark by the end of 2026.

Despite improved financial health, WBD is struggling with the loss of its lucrative and popular NBA broadcasting rights through TNT. The company is also seeking to shed more debt, instead of directly competing with big-spending rivals like Netflix.

WBD executives say the previous HBO Max brand "far better represents" what its main audience wants.

"It clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for," said Casey Bloys, CEO and chair of HBO and Max content.

HBO Max's revival comes as other media powerhouses expand their streaming options.

Disney-owned ESPN unveiled its first standalone app offering ESPN's full channel lineup without a cable subscription. The platform, also called ESPN, will try to increase revenue from cord-cutting sports fans.

Fox, which has lagged behind CBS and NBC in the streaming game, also announced its own all-in-one app called Fox One. The service will combine Fox's news, sports, and entertainment options, which have been scattered across various platforms and websites.

ESPN's revamped app and Fox One are expected to launch by the fall, likely before the NFL and college football seasons begin.

Warner Bros. Discovery previously tried to launch Venu Sports alongside ESPN and Fox, but the venture was scrapped in January.

