Officers with the Fifth Precinct’s Problem Oriented Police (POP) Unit targeted the Tobacco Junction Smoke Shop located at 201 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont following complaints about illegal vape sales, police said in a release.

During a sweep at 5:30 p.m., officers observed a large quantity of flavored vape products on display and available for purchase—violations of local tobacco regulations, according to investigators.

As a result, two employees were arrested:

Harshkumar Patel, 25, of Powell Street in Hicksville

Kaushalkumar Patel, 20, of Linden Boulevard in Hicksville

Both are charged with Sale of Restricted Products and Sale of Flavored Products Prohibited, police said.

The pair were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are due to appear at First District Court on Thursday, July 17, authorities said

