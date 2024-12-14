Fire Destroys Abandoned Elmont Senior Center: Police

Officers and firefighters responded to a blaze at 1888 Foster Meadow Lane at 12:01 a.m., according to the Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad.

The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters from Elmont and multiple surrounding departments arrived, investigators said. The Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Arson Bomb Squad were called to the scene as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, as Elmont Road and School Road were closed in both directions between Hempstead Turnpike and Belpark Avenue until the roads reopened at 7:55 a.m., detectives reported.

The building, a vacant senior cooperative, had been condemned following a flash flood in September 2023, which displaced dozens of residents. Additional damage occurred in January 2024 when a pipe burst on the third floor. Some residents had been returning in recent months to collect belongings left behind after their eviction.

Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages and Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages shared their sorrow in a joint statement, saying, “We are heartbroken by the devastating fire that destroyed 1888 Foster Meadow Lane, a cooperative for senior citizens in Elmont, last night. This tragic turn of events is especially devastating for residents who were already displaced and hoping to return home.”

They commended first responders for their swift action and added, “THANK YOU GOD NO ONE WAS IN THE BUILDING.”

Their offices, they said, are working with local officials to assist the displaced residents. “To the residents of 1888 Foster Meadow Lane, please know that we are here to support you as we navigate the road to recovery together.”

No injuries have been reported, but the building sustained extensive damage, detectives detailed in a release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

