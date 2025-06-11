Avani Cobourne, 14, was last seen near Elmont High School at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 9, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing to police on the following day.

Cobourne is 5-foot-2 and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and long black braided hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a long sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

