Avani Cobourne, 14, Reported Missing In Elmont

Authorities are seeking tips after a Long Island teenager was reported missing.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Avani Cobourne, 14, was last seen near Elmont High School at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 9, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing to police on the following day.

Cobourne is 5-foot-2 and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and long black braided hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a long sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

