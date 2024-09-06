Gerdine Oswald was last seen in Elmont at around 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Nassau County Police. She was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Oswald is 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with black and auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.