Gerdine Oswald, 14, Reported Missing In Elmont

Police are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing.

Gerdine Oswald

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Gerdine Oswald was last seen in Elmont at around 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Nassau County Police. She was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Oswald is 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with black and auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

