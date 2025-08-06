77-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Elmont: Nassau Homicide Squad

The victim was riding northbound on Meacham Avenue near McClure Avenue when he was hit by a light-colored SUV around 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, according to detectives.

The SUV, driven by an unknown person, kept going north on Meacham Avenue without stopping, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, investigators reported.

The Nassau County Homicide Squad is urging anyone with information to call them at 516-573-7788.

