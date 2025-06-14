5 Firefighters Injured, Woman Rescued From Elmont House Fire That Led To Collapse: Police

Blaze Breaks Out With Occupant Trapped

The fire started around 2:04 a.m. at a home on Norfeld Boulevard. Upon arrival, Elmont Fire Department Chief 7012 found the home engulfed in flames and learned that a resident was trapped inside.

The chief entered the burning home, located the 77-year-old woman on the first floor, and moved her toward the doorway, where both fire and police personnel helped carry her out. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Nassau County Police said.

Collapse Injures Firefighters

While crews were searching the second floor, a partial collapse occurred, injuring five Elmont firefighters. Three were treated at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Four Nassau County Police officers also sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized.

Firefighters from nearby departments, including mutual aid Engine 414 and Ambulance 4181, responded to support Elmont’s effort.

Investigation Ongoing

The fire, which tore through both floors of the private home, was placed under control by the Elmont Fire Department under the command of Chief Segovia.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Arson Bomb Squad responded to the scene. The Town of Hempstead Building Department was also notified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.