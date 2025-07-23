30-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Luxury Sedan In Elmont: Nassau County Police

The man was traveling westbound on 106th Avenue around 6:22 p.m. when a white 2025 Genesis sedan, heading north on Heathcote Road, struck him, detectives said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital by Nassau County Police Ambulance but was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. His name has not yet been released.

The 25-year-old driver of the luxury Genesis sedan remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad is continuing its investigation into the fatal collision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.