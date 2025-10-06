Two Airlifted After Serious 3-Vehicle Crash In Ulster County: Nysp

Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the crash on State Route 28 in Shandaken (Ulster County) at 1:39 p.m., police said.

Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment, according to state police.

The collision forced the closure of both Route 28 and Route 212, with detours set up for drivers. The investigation into the cause remains ongoing, troopers said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the New York State Police at Middletown at (845) 344-5300.

