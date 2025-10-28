Emergency crews in Ulster County responded to an Ellenville residence on Westwood Avenue for a serious assault around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, according to Ellenville Police.

Inside, they found a 61-year-old man bleeding heavily and “covered in blood,” police said. He had been stabbed and struck with a sledgehammer. The man was rushed to Ellenville Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the suspect, Sarah Levine, of Lakeville, Pennsylvania, drove from out of state and arrived at her parents’ house before dawn.

She allegedly punctured the tires on the victim’s 2024 pickup truck and slashed the paint with a weapon before forcing her way into the home armed with a knife and a sledgehammer, police said.

The victim, Levine’s stepbrother, was awakened by the noise and confronted her in the hallway. She immediately stabbed him in the shoulder and neck and then struck him with the hammer, according to police.

The victim’s parents were woken by the commotion and called 911.

Levine was arrested at the scene with help from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. She is charged with burglary, assault, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Levine was expected to be arraigned in Ulster County Court later Tuesday.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ellenville-Wawarsing and receive free news updates.