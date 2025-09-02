Medics responded to a residence in the village of Ellenville for a medical emergency involving a child just after noon on Monday, Aug. 18, according to New York State Police.

The girl, identified as Kathleen Pulido, was a resident of both Ulster and Orange Counties.

Investigators have not released details on the nature of the medical emergency, or the circumstances leading up to it.

State Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ellenville-Wawarsing and receive free news updates.