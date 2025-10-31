The arrests follow an 18-month investigation into fraudulent leave claims at Ulster and Wallkill Correctional Facilities, according to State Inspector General Lucy Lang’s office.

Investigators determined the five officers — Christine Donovan, Jeremy LaChance, Ashli Paulino, Brian Porter, and Anthony Tacti — used forged medical paperwork or falsely claimed injuries to collect benefits they weren’t entitled to. In total, the schemes cost the state more than $15,000, officials said.

Several defendants allegedly submitted fake medical notes documenting appointments that never happened. One officer claimed to be 100 percent disabled while secretly working as a paid home health aide, investigators said.

Another allegedly filed more than 20 forged sick notes over two years to collect pay while skipping work. Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji condemned the crimes, calling them “a betrayal of public trust.”

“Every dollar stolen through deceit is a dollar diverted from legitimate injury claims and essential State programs,” Nneji said. “The fact that these schemes were perpetuated by sworn public officers makes the conduct even more egregious.”

Inspector General Lang said such fraud worsens staffing shortages and “jeopardizes the safety of both staff and the incarcerated population.”

All five defendants face felony charges, including grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing. Three were arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and released on their own recognizance. The other two were issued desk appearance tickets and will be arraigned later.

