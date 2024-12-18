Westbury Man Arrested After Probation Visit Uncovers Drugs, Loaded Gun: Police

According to Nassau County Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., when officers were assisting Nassau County Probation with a visit to an East Meadow residence and discovered Benjamin Ramirez Munoz, age 22, of Westbury, living there illegally and violating the terms of his probation.

A further investigation revealed cocaine, heroin, cash, and a loaded .38 caliber handgun inside the home, police said. Munoz was arrested without incident.

Munoz has been charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of controlled substances, as well as criminal possession of a weapon. He is also charged with violating his probation.

He remains in custody and is awaiting arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Meadow and receive free news updates.