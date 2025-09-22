Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 63°

SHARE

Teen Threatens East Meadow High School Shooting, Arrested: Police

A teenager has been arrested after threatening a school shooting in East Meadow, Nassau County police announced on Monday, Sept. 22.

The intersection of Nottingham Road near the East Meadow High School

The intersection of Nottingham Road near the East Meadow High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

East Meadow High School officials were alerted on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 8:02 p.m. about a disturbing message from a student. The 14-year-old male allegedly sent messages to classmates saying he would bring a firearm to school and open fire the next day.

Police were notified immediately and responded to the boy’s home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The teen has been charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Family Court.

to follow Daily Voice East Meadow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE