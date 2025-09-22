Teen Threatens East Meadow High School Shooting, Arrested: Police

East Meadow High School officials were alerted on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 8:02 p.m. about a disturbing message from a student. The 14-year-old male allegedly sent messages to classmates saying he would bring a firearm to school and open fire the next day.

Police were notified immediately and responded to the boy’s home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The teen has been charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Family Court.

