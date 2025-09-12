Overcast 68°

SHARE

Sullethea Smith Charged After Nassau Hospital Assault

A patient is accused of attacking staff and making terroristic threats at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Nassau County police announced on Friday, Sept. 12.

Nassau University Medical Center

Nassau University Medical Center

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ By Sullynyflhi
A man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman being treated at Nassau University Medical Center.

A man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman being treated at Nassau University Medical Center.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m., according to detectives.

Sullethea T. Smith, 48, of Church Street in Westbury, became violent inside the hospital at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, police said. She allegedly assaulted staff members and made terroristic threats.

A 24-year-old man suffered a laceration to his left arm and an injury to his left shoulder that caused substantial pain, authorities said.

Smith was arrested at the scene without further incident, police said.

She has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Assault 2nd Degree. Her preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12, at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.

to follow Daily Voice East Meadow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE