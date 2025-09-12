The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m., according to detectives.

Sullethea T. Smith, 48, of Church Street in Westbury, became violent inside the hospital at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, police said. She allegedly assaulted staff members and made terroristic threats.

A 24-year-old man suffered a laceration to his left arm and an injury to his left shoulder that caused substantial pain, authorities said.

Smith was arrested at the scene without further incident, police said.

She has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Assault 2nd Degree. Her preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12, at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.

