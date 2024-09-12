Fair 76°

Scammer Posing As Microsoft Employee Tries Draining East Meadow Man's Savings, Police Say

A 26-year-old man is accused of targeting a Long Island resident through an elaborate computer scam.

Zongjin Teng.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Nassau County Police said an 82-year-old East Meadow man contacted detectives at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, saying he had received a message on his computer from someone claiming to be an employee for Microsoft.

The purported employee told the man that his bank accounts had been compromised and that he needed to withdraw all of his savings and “await further instructions” about where to send the funds.

Fortunately, the victim realized he was being scammed and immediately contacted police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, detectives arrested a suspect in the case, 26-year-old Zongjin Teng. His hometown was not given.

Teng is charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. He was expected to be arraigned at Nassau County Court on Thursday, Sept. 12.

