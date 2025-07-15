The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, inside Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

A 53-year-old nurse went to check on a man who had been using a hallway bathroom for an unusually long time, police said. When she opened the door, she allegedly found the suspect—identified as 40-year-old Raul Guzman Campos of Hempstead—damaging the bathroom’s ceiling tiles with a sharp object.

Campos then charged at the nurse and struck her in the back with the weapon, causing her to fall and hit her head, according to police.

Fortunately, two Second Precinct officers already inside the hospital on an unrelated assignment heard the commotion and were able to detain Campos without further incident.

The nurse suffered a laceration to her back and head trauma and was treated at the hospital where she works.

A search of Campos’ wallet revealed a plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin, police said.

He is now facing several charges, including second-degree assault, menacing, weapon possession, criminal mischief, and drug possession. He will be arraigned when medically practical.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Meadow and receive free news updates.