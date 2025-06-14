Mario Calderon, 56, was behind the wheel of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade with an obstructed license plate when he was pulled over near Front Street and Gates Avenue around 5:29 p.m., according to Arson/Bomb Squad Detectives.

Officers from the Bureau of Special Operations noticed the fireworks during the investigation and immediately secured the vehicle, police said. Calderon was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Arson/Bomb Squad Detectives responded and safely secured the explosive materials.

Calderon, of Dale Avenue, faces multiple charges including Possession of Explosives Without a License, Storage of Explosives, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation (First-Degree Revocation), and several moving violations.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Saturday, June 14 at First District Court in Hempstead.

