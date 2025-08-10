Man Killed In East Meadow Crash, Three Others Injured: Police

A 40-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima northbound on Carman Avenue when it collided with a 2024 Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Salisbury Park Drive and making a left turn onto Carman Avenue, according to Nassau County detectives.

The Altima, driven by a 57-year-old woman, was carrying two passengers — a 55-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. All four people involved were taken to an area hospital.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the others suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Homicide Squad is investigating.

