Mostly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

Man Critical, 4 Rescued Including 6-Year-Old Boy From East Meadow House Fire

A man was pulled from a burning home by police officers in East Meadow and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities announced on Monday, May 26.

The scene of the serious house fire in East Meadow. 

The scene of the serious house fire in East Meadow. 

 Photo Credit: John F Scalesi Jr.
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to a house fire on 8th Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, and were told three residents—a 66-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, and 6-year-old boy—had made it out safely, according to the Arson Bomb Squad.

But another man, 63, was still trapped inside the two-story home, police said.

The officers entered the residence, searched the second floor, and located the man, removing him to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital with extensive burns and smoke inhalation. He remains in critical but stable condition, detectives said.

The East Meadow Fire Department extinguished the fire. Nassau County Fire Marshals and the Arson Bomb Squad responded to investigate the cause. The Red Cross arrived to help the displaced residents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice East Meadow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE