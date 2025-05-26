Man Critical, 4 Rescued Including 6-Year-Old Boy From East Meadow House Fire

Officers responded to a house fire on 8th Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, and were told three residents—a 66-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, and 6-year-old boy—had made it out safely, according to the Arson Bomb Squad.

But another man, 63, was still trapped inside the two-story home, police said.

The officers entered the residence, searched the second floor, and located the man, removing him to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital with extensive burns and smoke inhalation. He remains in critical but stable condition, detectives said.

The East Meadow Fire Department extinguished the fire. Nassau County Fire Marshals and the Arson Bomb Squad responded to investigate the cause. The Red Cross arrived to help the displaced residents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

