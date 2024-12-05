Madeline Garone, age 95, was last seen in East Meadow at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, according to Nassau County Police. She was reported missing to police the following day.

Garone is 5-foot-10 and 129 pounds, with red hair and black eyes. She may have been heading to Brooklyn.

Police are also seeking tips in the disappearance of Susan Blackmore, age 68, of South Farmingdale. She was last seen leaving her Plitt Avenue residence at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4

Blackmore is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green ski jacket and dark yoga pants.

Police said she may have visited the LA Fitness in Farmingdale and is possibly driving a 2021 white Subaru Forester with New York plates KKM9254.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

