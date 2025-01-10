Intense Fire Rips Through East Meadow Home: Arson Bomb Squad

First Precinct police arrived at the scene at approximately 10:50 a.m. and found flames tearing through the upper level of the home. The East Meadow Fire Department responded swiftly, deploying three handlines and putting two into operation, fire officials said.

Firefighters located the blaze between the first and second floors of the two-story house. All occupants safely evacuated before emergency crews arrived, and no injuries were reported, investigators added.

East Meadow Chief of Department Walsh commanded the incident, which drew mutual aid from neighboring fire departments.

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Police urge anyone with information to contact authorities.

