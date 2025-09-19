Third Precinct officers and a county medic responded to the Carmen Avenue facility around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, after receiving a report of a man who was not breathing, according to Nassau County Police.

When they arrived, officers found the inmate unresponsive inside his cell. A Nassau County police medic pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s body was taken to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

The case is being investigated by the department’s Homicide Squad along with the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

No additional details, including the man’s identity, have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Meadow and receive free news updates.