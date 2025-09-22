Firefighter Injured As Heavy Flames Rip Through East Meadow Home: Police

The East Meadow Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Maitland Street around 11:46 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, according to Nassau County police.

Flames were already ripping through the private dwelling when firefighters arrived, with early reports suggesting occupants might be trapped inside, as K2M Fire Photography photos posted on Facebook show. Engine 612 was first due and stretched lines into operation as mutual aid was requested and a second alarm was transmitted, the fire department said.

Crews placed at least three lines in service and briefly operated a tower ladder as fire consumed both floors of the residence. All occupants safely evacuated, authorities confirmed.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

The blaze was placed under control in about 45 minutes under the command of East Meadow First Assistant Chief Kurt Becker. The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad responded, and the cause remains under investigation.

