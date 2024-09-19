23-Year-Old Punches, Robs Taxi Driver Outside East Meadow Hospital, Police Say

The incident happened in East Meadow, steps from Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike, at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Nassau County Police said the 72-year-old male victim was working as a driver for Hub Taxi when he was called to pick up a customer outside the hospital.

When he arrived, he informed the man, 23-year-old James Ely, how much the fare would be and told him payment was required up front.

Ely reportedly became irate, causing the driver to exit the vehicle. He then followed the man, poured an unknown liquid on him, punched him in the head and chest, and stole his cell phone, according to police.

Third Precinct officers located Ely, of Baldwin, a short time later hiding behind a nearby business. He was arrested on suspicion of third-degree robbery.

