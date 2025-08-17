Mostly Cloudy 78°

Two Men Rescued After Sailboat Capsizes In Great South Bay Near East Islip (Photo)

Two men were pulled from the Great South Bay after their sailboat capsized south of East Islip Marina on Sunday, Aug. 17, Suffolk County Police said.

The capsized 19-foot sailboat near East Islip Marina

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
The 19-foot sailboat overturned about a mile south of the marina at 5 p.m., according to a release from the department.

One of the men called 911, prompting Marine Bureau officers aboard Marine Juliet to respond. Lt. Thomas Stanzoni, along with Officers Robert Reuter and Kevin Butler, located the pair.

A 48-year-old man was found clinging to the mast in the water, while a 58-year-old man was sitting on the side of the capsized vessel, police explained.

Both men were wearing life jackets and were not injured, according to police. The Coast Guard Auxiliary towed the boat back to the marina.

