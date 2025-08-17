Two Men Rescued After Sailboat Capsizes In Great South Bay Near East Islip (Photo)

The 19-foot sailboat overturned about a mile south of the marina at 5 p.m., according to a release from the department.

One of the men called 911, prompting Marine Bureau officers aboard Marine Juliet to respond. Lt. Thomas Stanzoni, along with Officers Robert Reuter and Kevin Butler, located the pair.

A 48-year-old man was found clinging to the mast in the water, while a 58-year-old man was sitting on the side of the capsized vessel, police explained.

Both men were wearing life jackets and were not injured, according to police. The Coast Guard Auxiliary towed the boat back to the marina.

