Partly Cloudy 36°

SHARE

Southern State Parkway Rollover: Multiple Lanes Blocked By Reported East Islip Crash

A serious crash was blocking multiple lanes on a major Long Island highway on Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews responded to a reported rollover crash on the Southern State Parkway near Sunrise Highway in East Islip on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Emergency crews responded to a reported rollover crash on the Southern State Parkway near Sunrise Highway in East Islip on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Sunrise Highway in East Islip, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Multiple emergency vehicles were on scene of a reported rollover crash, according to preliminary radio traffic. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Department of Transportation cameras showed at least two lanes blocked with a brief backup behind the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice East Islip and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE