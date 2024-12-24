Southern State Parkway Rollover: Multiple Lanes Blocked By Reported East Islip Crash

The incident happened on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Sunrise Highway in East Islip, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Multiple emergency vehicles were on scene of a reported rollover crash, according to preliminary radio traffic. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Department of Transportation cameras showed at least two lanes blocked with a brief backup behind the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

