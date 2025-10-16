Pedestrian Killed Crossing Against Light In East Islip: Police

The crash happened at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Irish Lane on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 at about 6:15 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling eastbound on Union Boulevard when it struck a man who was crossing southbound against the traffic signal.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Mohammed Siagha, 60, of Central Islip, was not injured. Police impounded the vehicle for a safety check.

Detectives from the Third Squad are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 631-854-8352.

