Pedestrian, 77, Seriously Injured After Three-Vehicle Crash In Suffolk County: Police

Hannelore Groschke, 90, of St. James, was backing her 2017 Hyundai Elantra out of a parking stall at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza when she accelerated and struck a pedestrian, as well as a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL5 and a 2021 Subaru Forester, at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, according to police.

The 77-year-old pedestrian from Coram was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. Groschke was not injured, nor were the drivers of the other two vehicles — Jason Helfstein, 50, of New York, and Anthony Ferrara, 32, of Ronkonkoma — police said.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks, according to Suffolk County Police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

