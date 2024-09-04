Oakdale Man Forged Doctor Notes To Avoid Commute To Manhattan, Police Say

Alan Anderson, age 55, of Oakdale, was arrested on suspicion of falsifying business records and related charges by Suffolk County Police on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Investigators said Anderson, an employee at the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), submitted 12 fraudulent doctor notes to his employer between February and May 2024.

During that time, he was scheduled to work at his Manhattan office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and work remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All of the dates that he submitted forged doctor notes were either a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, according to police.

“Local government has no function more important than helping to safeguard the welfare of children, and my office remains committed to seeing that those working at agencies entrusted with that duty actually carry it out,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I want to thank the New York City Department of Investigation for their hard work and cooperation in this case.”

Anderson is charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Falsifying business records (felony)

Offering a false instrument for filing (felony)

Official misconduct (misdemeanor)

He was released on his own recognizance while his case proceeds.

