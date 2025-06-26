Lexus Stewart, 28, of Wyandanch, was arrested Wednesday, June 25, following an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit.

Investigators determined that Stewart had worked as a home health aide for an 82-year-old Bethpage woman before the woman was admitted to a rehabilitation center in Oakdale, police said.

On Monday, May 12, Stewart visited the woman at the center, stole her debit card, and withdrew $500 from her account, according to police. The card was later returned to the victim’s wallet.

Stewart was charged with grand larceny and identity theft.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized is urged to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6821.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Islip and receive free news updates.