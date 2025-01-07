Iconic Pam’s Ice Cream in East Islip Closing After 50 Sweet Years

"After over 50 years serving ice cream, I have made the very difficult decision to retire," the post reads. "We have loved being a part of the community and watching all your families grow. We will always cherish the memories and truly appreciate all your dedication to our family's business."

Pam’s last day behind the counter will be Tuesday, Jan. 14. To celebrate her retirement, the shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free sale on all carryout items while supplies last.

Originally a Carvel franchise in 1970, the shop became Pam’s Ice Cream in 1985, earning a reputation for stellar customer service and delicious treats year-round. The business was listed for sale with Coldwell Banker for $130,000, which includes inventory and equipment. The sale was pending as of press time. According to the listing, the buyer will assume the lease and take on a location that has garnered rave reviews across all platforms.

Customers have flooded social media with heartfelt messages about what Pam’s has meant to them.

"We always make a stop at Pam’s when we visit home," one person commented. "So many childhood memories, celebrations, and laughs. Wishing you all the best on your next adventure!"

Another customer shared, "Thank you for all the delicious memories! My great grandma used to take us to Pam’s on Tuesdays. At 40 years old, this is one of my sweetest memories with her!"

The store’s legacy as a community staple is clear, with families cherishing generations of memories made over ice cream cones, sundaes, and milkshakes.

Pam expressed hope that the new owners will continue the shop's legacy while adding their own fresh ideas. “We trust that the new owners will keep the tradition alive,” she wrote.

For now, locals are lining up for one last taste of nostalgia before Pam retires from behind the counter.

Don’t miss your chance to grab one final scoop and wish Pam well as she closes this beloved chapter of East Islip history.

