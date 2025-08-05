Fair 77°

Woman Found Dead On Boat At Montauk Marina

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a boat docked at a Long Island marina.

Lake Montauk.

Michael Mashburn
Police responded to the scene, off Star Island Road in Montauk, at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, for reports of a deceased woman on a boat, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her identity was withheld pending family notification.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

