Weather Whiplash: Comfortable Stretch Will Be Followed By Big Change

AccuWeather meteorologists say a northward bulge in the jet stream will develop while high pressure builds.

This heat dome is expected to be very persistent. While the core of the heat dome may meander east to west and back in the weeks ahead, it may linger through a good chunk of August.

After a brief stretch of days with lower humidity and noticeably cooler air early this week, a bubble of heat will break off from a searing heat dome over the Midwest. Later this week, it will surge into parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

"While the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been no stranger to high humidity this summer, the mid-90s have only made an appearance once this month in Philadelphia," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "Detroit has only reached 92 degrees this month. New York City will reach well into the 90s Friday and Saturday, following only three days with highs in the 90s earlier this month. The short, hot and humid spell will be significant."

The two-day stretch of hot and humid conditions will occur as the jet stream moves prior to discharging more cool air. AccuWeather® expert meteorologists say the pattern shift will bring fewer hot and humid days to the Northeast later this month.

A cool front will drop this weekend, pushing from the northeast and north, rather than the typical direction from the west and northwest. This setup will be similar to the backdoor cold front that ended the heat wave in late June. Backdoor fronts are named after their atypical movement from the northeast to the southwest. They typically cross the region during the middle of spring.

Temperatures may drop by 15-30 degrees in the wake of the front this upcoming weekend in some areas of the Northeast. Highs in the 90s will be replaced with highs in the 80s and even the 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.