Uber is planning to offer Blade helicopter rides through electric air taxi maker Joby Aviation, the companies said in a joint news release on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The partnership comes after Joby purchased Blade's air transportation business for $125 million in August, CNBC reported.

Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers in 2024 across the New York metropolitan area and Southern Europe, including routes connecting Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manhattan, and the Hamptons.

"We're excited to introduce Uber customers to the magic of seamless urban air travel," said Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. "Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead. Together with Uber's global platform and Blade's proven network, we're setting the stage for a new era of air travel worldwide."

Uber and Joby first partnered in 2019, with Joby acquiring Uber's Elevate division in 2020. The move helped establish Joby in the growing urban air mobility market.

Joby said Blade's decade of experience running vertical air travel services would accelerate its global rollout of electric air taxis. Those locations include New York City, Los Angeles, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The electric air taxis from Joby are designed to carry four passengers and a pilot at speeds up to 200 mph. They operate at a noise level 100 times lower than a traditional helicopter.

Once integrated, passengers will be able to book Blade flights directly through Uber for faster trips in major cities.

"Since Uber's earliest days, we've believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world," said Uber president Andrew Macdonald. "By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we're excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel."

The companies need approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before a commercial launch.

