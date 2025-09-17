Tropical Depression Forms In Atlantic, Next Storm Name Would Be Gabrielle

The National Hurricane Center designated the system Tropical Depression Seven on Wednesday morning, Sept. 17.

It is located about halfway between Africa and the eastern Caribbean.

The next two names on the Atlantic list are Gabrielle and Humberto.

Early estimates put maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and movement to the west-northwest around 13 mph, with the system expected to stay over open water for the next several days.

AccuWeather forecasters say the depression is one of several areas being monitored and could strengthen as it tracks north of the Caribbean.

"It will soon move into an environment with low wind shear and increased mid-level moisture, which will assist with further development," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Guidance suggests it may approach Bermuda early to mid next week, bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds if it draws close enough.

