Tom Brady Gets Swarmed By Fans, But This Time As Store Owner In East Hampton

Most notably during his NFL career, in which he won a record-breaking seven Super Bowls.

Now, Brady is doing it in a different way. As a business owner with stores in four states.

The retired star quarterback opened his fifth CardVault by Tom Brady store last week in New York, cutting the ribbon for the new Long Island location on Thursday, May 22, on Newtown Lane in East Hampton.

Brady commented on the flock of fans who were on hand when he cut the ribbon.

"Are they all going to be like that?" Brady wrote on social media on Friday, May 23. "East Hampton is going to be tough to top!

"Opening the fifth CardVault by Tom Brady yesterday was special, and not just because of the turnout. It reminded me why I fell in love with collecting in the first place. This hobby brings people together. Kids, parents, lifelong fans, all connecting over shared memories, favorite players, and the stories behind the cards."

The other CardVault locations are:

Boston, at TD Garden entrance

Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

American Dream Entertainment & Retail Center, East Rutherford, NJ

Brady says "There’s something powerful about walking into a space where generations can bond over their favorite teams, where a kid’s first pack might spark a lifelong passion, and where the history of sports comes alive in your hands.

"That’s what we’re building with CardVault, not just stores, but homes for the hobby and the spaces around it."

The 47-year-old Brady, a color commentator for Fox Sports, signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network.

Brady won five Super Bowl MVP awards. He led the New England Patriots to titles in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He appeared in 10 Super Bowl games.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.